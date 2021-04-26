Boko Haram hoists flag in Niger village | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, said on Monday the Boko Haram terrorists had hoisted the group’s flag in Kaure village, Shiroro local government area of the state.

The governor, who disclosed this when he visited the Internally Displaced People’s Camp (IDPs) camp in Minna, said the jihadists had forcefully taken over the villagers’ wives and allocated them to themselves.

He said the insurgents were trying to take over the Kaure just like they did with the Sambisa forest, adding that Sambisa is several kilometres from Abuja while the area is just two kilometres from the nation’s capital.

He said: “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements here in Kaure, Niger State. I am confirming that they have hoisted their flags here.

“The villagers’ wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members. I just heard that they have placed their flags at Kaure, meaning they have taken over the territory.

“This is what I have been engaging the Federal Government on, unfortunately, it has now got to this level. If care is not taken, even Abuja is not safe.

“We have been saying this for long. All our efforts have been in vain. I hope the time has come for a more coordinated military activity to take place.”

