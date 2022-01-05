Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him ‘Usher’

American recording artiste, Jason Derulo was recently handcuffed for attacking two men who misidentified him as fellow singer Usher at the exit point of a casino in Las Vegas.

Footage gathered by Ripples Nigeria showed Derulo launching himself at the two men.

The news platform, TMZ reported that a fight broke out when someone in the crowd shouted, “Ayo, why did you slap him, dawg?” and then a separate voice yells “Hey Usher, f–k you, bitch!”

Several onlookers and security personnel were on the scene to intervene.

The music star was later cuffed and taken away.

The Las Vegas police department later confirmed that the victims did not press charges.

Watch the video below.

