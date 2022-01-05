Connect with us

Entertainment

Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him ‘Usher’

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him 'Usher'

American recording artiste, Jason Derulo was recently handcuffed for attacking two men who misidentified him as fellow singer Usher at the exit point of a casino in Las Vegas.

Footage gathered by Ripples Nigeria showed Derulo launching himself at the two men.

The news platform, TMZ reported that a fight broke out when someone in the crowd shouted, “Ayo, why did you slap him, dawg?” and then a separate voice yells “Hey Usher, f–k you, bitch!”

Read also: Tiwa Savage pushes Davido others aside to make history

Several onlookers and security personnel were on the scene to intervene.

The music star was later cuffed and taken away.

The Las Vegas police department later confirmed that the victims did not press charges.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VVIP (@vvip)

 

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eight − six =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...