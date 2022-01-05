Twitter yanks off Shatta Wale’s controversial tweet

The controversial tweet of the Ghanaian recording artiste, Shatta Wale on the microblogging site, Twitter has been taken down.

The Ghanaian music star seemingly admitted ‘engaging in r*pe’ while having a face-off with Nigerian music star, Burna Boy over the weekend.

The Ghanaian singer had tweeted “Because he is a r*pist, He is jealous I did the same to his girl. Cuz that’s his job, R*ping jealousy”.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, mocks Davido over acquisition of Rolls Royce Cullinan

A quick investigation carried out on the tweet which triggered an outcry by netizens, showed that it had been removed by Twitter.

A note which read “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules” was attached to it.

Read the tweet below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now