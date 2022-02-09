Entertainment
Singer Oxlade makes headlines after lewd tape surfaces on social media
Nigerian recording artiste, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade has sent the microblogging site, Twitter agog after a video of his indulgence in coitus surfaced on social media.
The video was leaked via the social media platform, SnapChat on Tuesday evening. Since the video aired online, netizens have applauded the musician for his ‘relational’ prowess.
The musician who gained mainstream prominence in 2018 after featuring on Blaqbonez’s ‘mami water’ has been identified as one of the most talented youngsters in the country. However, he is currently trending for a reason apart from his musical dexterity.
Read also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn lives lost in military aircraft crash & more
Following the emergence of his recent lewd clip on social media, several netizens have debated the double standard perspective of critics online.
It would be recalled that in 2021, Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage was dragged after her controversial lewd clip surfaced on social media; Oxlade has been receiving positive remarks from Twitter onlookers.
Read what netizens are saying about the 24-year-old singer’s controversial tape.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...