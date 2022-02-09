Singer Oxlade makes headlines after lewd tape surfaces on social media

Nigerian recording artiste, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, better known as Oxlade has sent the microblogging site, Twitter agog after a video of his indulgence in coitus surfaced on social media.

The video was leaked via the social media platform, SnapChat on Tuesday evening. Since the video aired online, netizens have applauded the musician for his ‘relational’ prowess.

The musician who gained mainstream prominence in 2018 after featuring on Blaqbonez’s ‘mami water’ has been identified as one of the most talented youngsters in the country. However, he is currently trending for a reason apart from his musical dexterity.

Following the emergence of his recent lewd clip on social media, several netizens have debated the double standard perspective of critics online.

It would be recalled that in 2021, Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage was dragged after her controversial lewd clip surfaced on social media; Oxlade has been receiving positive remarks from Twitter onlookers.

Read what netizens are saying about the 24-year-old singer’s controversial tape.

