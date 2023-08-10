SIT-AT-HOME: IPOB echoes Sen Abaribe, accuses Simon Ekpa of extortion

A few days after the Senator representing Abia-South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe, accused self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa of capitalising on the sit-at-home situation in the South-East region to extort money from people, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has also accused the Finland-based Biafran agitator of using the Eastern Security Network, (ESN), to defraud people.

Abaribe, had, in an interview on Channels Television a few days ago, said the reason Ekpa had refused to reverse the order was because he is using it as a money making scheme and will do everything to sustain it despite calls from several Igbo leaders.

In similar vein, IPOB is alleging that Ekpa is using the ESN to defraud unsuspecting people.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful on Thursday, the group alleged that Ekpa has been going about organizing illegal fund raising in the name of IPOB and the ESN, stressing that he is not a registered unit member of the security outfit.

Read also: Abaribe accuses Biafran dissident, Simon Ekpa, of using sit-at-home to extort money

Powerful expressed dismay that despite several statements denouncing Ekpa and his activities, a section of the Nigerian media still refer to him as an IPOB member.

“We have observed with dismay the deliberate moves of some compromised media houses and social media platforms to attribute Simon Ekpa to the membership of the noble family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” Powerful said.

“For the purposes of clarity and emphasis, the said Simon Ekpa is not in any way a registered unit member of IPOB, nor is he connected to Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“It is, therefore, imperative that media houses are appropriately guided to reflect this reality in their publications, henceforth.

“Those referring to the said Ekpa as a factional leader of IPOB are either misguided, ill-informed or playing the script of DSS, who are his main sponsors with the main agenda to destabilize the South East with the use of criminals.

“Ekpa is unknown to ESN. The fact that he has been using ESN’s name to dupe gullible people through his endless fundraising schemes, does not in any way link him to ESN formed by IPOB.

“Ekpa has an inconspicuous group called Government in Exile. He can be seen in most of his social media videos alluding to these very facts.

“We are mindful of the concerted efforts of DSS and similar agencies to infiltrate, undermine and divide IPOB with the sole motive of weakening the organisation from within.

“It is to be reiterated emphatically that IPOB is not divided, has no factional leadership or is involved in any entity associated with efforts to criminalize the social-political space in the South East,” Powerful said in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now