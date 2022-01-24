SocialMediaTrends: AFCON exit – why Nigerians are dragging ‘fine boy’ Okoye and Buhari

The social media space is still abuzz as Nigerians have continued to drag both President Muhammadu Buhari and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye for the country’s shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

According to Nigerians, luck left the Super Eagles side after President Buhari engaged the team in a virtual call, hours before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last-16 clash with Tunisa.

The President made a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, relaying the details of his meeting with the national team.

He wrote in part: “It was a pleasure to speak with Coach Augustine Eguavoen, Team Captain Ahmed Musa, President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and our Ambassador to Cameroon, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd).

I told the team, “You’ve been doing Nigeria proud. You’ve been winning. Please keep on winning. The Federal Government is supporting you, and I say thank you to all the technical crew and the players. Please keep doing the country proud.”

In the same vein, social media users also unleashed their ‘wrath’ on the Eagles goalie, Okoye after what they referred to as a disappointing performance which cost the team a chance to progress in the tournament.

The 23-year-old conceded Youssef Msakni’s 47th minute goal, and according to online opinions, the goal was meant to be an easy save.

Okoye became first-choice keeper under former coach Gernot Rohr. He retained his position under Augustine Eguavoen after the German coach departed.

He also became an online sensation, especially among the ladies folks for his good looks.

But Nigerians have dragged the goal keeper for “focusing more on his looks” rather than working on his goalkeeping skills.

See reactions below:

