SocialMediaTrends: #ChooseToChallenge, Hijab controversy in Kwara, Osinbajo's 64th birthday & more | Ripples Nigeria

 SocialMediaTrends: #ChooseToChallenge, Hijab controversy in Kwara, Osinbajo's 64th birthday & more
Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #ChooseToChallenge, Hijab controversy in Kwara, Osinbajo’s 64th birthday & more

Published

54 mins ago

on

Social media users in Nigeria on Monday engaged aggressively on the following discussion trends as they drew overwhelming attention across platforms.

Peter Okoye

Twitter Nigeria was likely to brand Nigerian singer Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, “Duke and Duchess of Awka” after the singer made the trends list, in line with the tension brewing at the Buckingham Palace over disturbing revelations from the royal family by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Nigerians reacted massively to a Twitter user’s stray shot at ‘Igbo men’ after she asserted that men from Eastern Nigeria were not one to stand by their wives like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex did for Meghan despite the struggles they allegedly faced as members of the royal family.

Prince Harry had joined his wife, Meghan in an interview with media mogul, Oprah Winfrey where he revealed he was proud of his wife for safely delivering their first born, Archie during a period of chilling tension.

He also noted how bad he felt when Meghan opened up on her suicidal thoughts due to her ‘ordeal’ as a British royal.

Nigerians who argued against the Twitter user’s opinion cited Peter Okoye as a case study, noting that the singer had similarly stood by his wife in the face of a family feud which supposedly led to the eventual split of the singing duo, P-Square as well as a damaging face-off with his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

Many also took to calling out the ‘hypocrisy’ of Nigerians who had once attacked Peter for forfeiting family for his wife but praised Harry for standing by Meghan against the British monarchy.

Find some interesting takes on the subject below:

Hijab

Nigerians on social media have decried the shutting down of no fewer than 10 schools again in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, over disputes on the use of hijab.

The state’s ministry of Education had in a statement on Monday declared that the grant-aided secondary schools, earlier told to reopen on Monday since its temporary closure in February will now remain shut until further notice.

“This decision has been taken for safety reasons,” the statement read in part.

The move has been tagged highly ridiculous by most Nigerians who noted that the ministry had left the more important concern of providing quality education to chase shadows.

SocialMediaTrends: President Buhari, Osinbajo's vaccine lead; Daddy Freeze to pay fine, not tithe

Vice President

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo received heartfelt birthday wishes from Nigerians on social media, including President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocked 64 on Monday.

Nigerians and other notable personalities in government celebrated the VP for his dedication and patience in his service to the country.

His principal, President Buhari also noted via Twitter, the VP’s “admirable competence” and “remarkable intellectual and mental energy” calling Osinbajo a “cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations”.

Some Nigerians, however, did not spare some rather cynical remarks amid the ‘light’ occasion.

#ChooseToChallenge

Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day in honour of the historic journeys of women and their laudable achievements so far.

With the theme #ChooseToChallenge, many have struck the hand up pose to pledge their solidarity to challenge the statusquo and call out all forms of gender biases to make for a more inclusive world.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

