SocialMediaTrends: #ChooseToChallenge, Hijab controversy in Kwara, Osinbajo's 64th birthday & more | Ripples Nigeria

Social media users in Nigeria on Monday engaged aggressively on the following discussion trends as they drew overwhelming attention across platforms.

Peter Okoye

Twitter Nigeria was likely to brand Nigerian singer Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye, “Duke and Duchess of Awka” after the singer made the trends list, in line with the tension brewing at the Buckingham Palace over disturbing revelations from the royal family by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Nigerians reacted massively to a Twitter user’s stray shot at ‘Igbo men’ after she asserted that men from Eastern Nigeria were not one to stand by their wives like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex did for Meghan despite the struggles they allegedly faced as members of the royal family.

Prince Harry had joined his wife, Meghan in an interview with media mogul, Oprah Winfrey where he revealed he was proud of his wife for safely delivering their first born, Archie during a period of chilling tension.

He also noted how bad he felt when Meghan opened up on her suicidal thoughts due to her ‘ordeal’ as a British royal.

Nigerians who argued against the Twitter user’s opinion cited Peter Okoye as a case study, noting that the singer had similarly stood by his wife in the face of a family feud which supposedly led to the eventual split of the singing duo, P-Square as well as a damaging face-off with his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

Many also took to calling out the ‘hypocrisy’ of Nigerians who had once attacked Peter for forfeiting family for his wife but praised Harry for standing by Meghan against the British monarchy.

Find some interesting takes on the subject below:

Ndi “My mother said I can’t marry from Imo state” — Chinny Billions (@Chinnyb_) March 8, 2021

So women are still the problem, nice 👍 — PreciouS🌠 (@_mideyyyy) March 8, 2021

Watching Harry talked about how he made the decision to stand for his own family (Meghan and their kids), reminds me of Peter Okoye so much. It’s important to marry a man that’s not tied to his family’s apron, or one that can’t stand up for his wife. — F (@TillyTillie) March 8, 2021

In Nigeria they’d call Peter Okoye woman wrapper… probably say his wife is using juju..

but prince Harry is d most supportive husband. (They both are!) Hypocrites! — Mandy (@nikkymandy_) March 8, 2021

Peter Okoye (Mr P) and his wife Lola Omotayo, have been proclaimed by TwitterNg as the Duke and Duchess of Awka. Source : its everywhere nah 🙄 pic.twitter.com/NEonnUbx4v — Of Paschal™ (@amchukspaschal) March 8, 2021

When Peter Okoye chose his wife over his family, many of you said the wife was a home wrecker But now that its Prince Harry choosing his wife over his royal family, you people are calling him a king It is well — Peace Of Mind (@wealthy_yute) March 8, 2021

Peter okoye fought for the love of his life, stood by her when the whole family was against her, disowned his family and left with his wife to find peace… If thats not love i dont know what it is.. Nigerians said he was under spell (JUJU) but when it got to Harry it was love. pic.twitter.com/EjBlbwhqg6 — BIMA (@mirabelaokoi) March 8, 2021

This Meghan story has really made Nigerians to understand what Peter Okoye had to go through… Peter Okoye truly stood strong for the sake of LOVE. — naosusu (@naosusucare) March 8, 2021

These Twitter streets are slippery. Today, everyone is singing Peter Okoye praise for standing up for his wife Lola so who were the people insulting him for abandoning his family every year? — chico femme (@getajobnigeria) March 8, 2021

Hijab

Nigerians on social media have decried the shutting down of no fewer than 10 schools again in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, over disputes on the use of hijab.

The state’s ministry of Education had in a statement on Monday declared that the grant-aided secondary schools, earlier told to reopen on Monday since its temporary closure in February will now remain shut until further notice.

“This decision has been taken for safety reasons,” the statement read in part.

The move has been tagged highly ridiculous by most Nigerians who noted that the ministry had left the more important concern of providing quality education to chase shadows.

The Hijab as a School Uniform should NOT cause any controversy.Those who want their Children to wear it,should be allowed to wear it.Those who don’t want their Children to wear it,should NOT be forced to do so.Dual uniforms has been used in Kaduna for over two decades. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 8, 2021

There's no single school in the North where non-Muslim ladies are forced to wear Hijab, but why is it that Muslim ladies are being prevented from wearing Hijab in some schools in some States of Nigeria.?? I think everyone has a right to practice their religion. Enough is enough! — F A A R E E S 💫 (@MFaarees_) March 8, 2021

Thy hijab debate has resurfaced again. Schools have been shutdown in Kwara because of it. Where's the demand for quality education? They ignore the real issue, chasing shadows instead of substance. — Emeka Nnadozie (@ChNnadozie) March 8, 2021

Whoever runs these schools in Kwara should be ashamed. What exactly is the grouse with children putting on their Hijab? — Amy (@Miz_Amy_) March 8, 2021

Why will you force a student to wear an hijab despite the fact she's not a muslim, in a country that isn't islamic — Ekove®t (@heisekovert1) March 8, 2021

Hijab no be face mask when una go force

Na choice to wear am 🤲🏾 — UglyEbiraBoi (@uglysani) March 8, 2021

Vice President

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo received heartfelt birthday wishes from Nigerians on social media, including President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocked 64 on Monday.

Nigerians and other notable personalities in government celebrated the VP for his dedication and patience in his service to the country.

His principal, President Buhari also noted via Twitter, the VP’s “admirable competence” and “remarkable intellectual and mental energy” calling Osinbajo a “cool-headed gentleman who puts the interest of Nigeria above other narrow considerations”.

Some Nigerians, however, did not spare some rather cynical remarks amid the ‘light’ occasion.

Vice President Osinbajo is an incredibly patient politician who demonstrates remarkable intellectual and mental energy in the discharge of his duties. I’m proud to have selected him as my running mate, and he has given a good account of himself since our journey began in 2015. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) March 8, 2021

Rubber stamp senate leader — Somto Precious (@SomtoPrecious0) March 8, 2021

"Narrow Considerations" 😂😂😂

If only the President himself did put the interest of Nigeria above such considerations, Banditry and Kidnapping won't be a choice career at the moment. Happy birthday to the Vice President 🍾🥂 — Nas (@AlheriNassir) March 8, 2021

That audio VP Na who ehm birthday help 😀😀😀 — 👑Chelsea'sQueen💙 (@QueenOfDBlues) March 8, 2021

N3m for me. Cant listen to more lies after 6yrs !!!! — Milost! (@officialmilost) March 8, 2021

#ChooseToChallenge

Nigerians joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day in honour of the historic journeys of women and their laudable achievements so far.

With the theme #ChooseToChallenge, many have struck the hand up pose to pledge their solidarity to challenge the statusquo and call out all forms of gender biases to make for a more inclusive world.

Women don’t have to be successful, strong, extraordinary or exceptional to be celebrated today. We just have to be. To be and be let be. We don’t have to “earn” our place in society. We own it. We are an equal part of society and we want the freedom that belongs to us. Happy #IWD — ULOMA (@ulxma) March 8, 2021

Everyone’s saying here’s to strong women. What of the weak ones? The confused ones? The tired ones? The anxious ones? The ones with low self esteem? 🥺 Happy IWD to every woman. The single moms , the divorcees, the domestic staff, market women etc — onaope (@Onaopepo_a) March 8, 2021

challenging & breaking free from all shackles, as I daily become all that God wants me to be.#ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 #HappyInternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/yUj7ZBrzjv — Toyosi 🌟 (@toyosiadedigba) March 8, 2021

Happy IWD I celebrate all women; my wife, mom, sister and all other women in my life Not forgetting all the beautiful women on this street striving to change the narrative "mothers ending in the kitchen"#HappyInternationalWomensDay#IWD2021 — Samuel Ajayi 🇳🇬🗣️🌐 (@SamdGreat01) March 8, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

