Sports
SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians are reacting to rumoured divorce of Ooni of Ife
The social media space on Thursday was abuzz with yet another divorce drama; this time between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II and his Olori, Her Majesty, Queen Naomi Silekunola.
The monarch’s wife in a post on her verified Instagram page announced an end to her three-year marriage, calling it “a new dawn” and “the close of a chapter”.
She said she would no longer be referred to as the wife of the Ooni of Ife, or as Queen of Ile-Ife, but as “the Queen of the People and Mother of my adorable Prince”.
According to her, she tried to make the marriage work to no avail, citing contrast between the monarch’s public identity and his “true self”.
The development is now subject of widespread debate across social media as many are concerned about the numerous marital woes of the first class Osun monarch.
The latest is the Ooni’s third failed marriage.
The first was with Adebukola Bombata whom he married in 2008.
His marriage to Olori Wuraola, now Queen Zaynab Otiti Obanor also ended in 2017 with reasons for the divorce never stated.
The Palace has however denied Queen Naomi’s divorce rumours, saying “the story is not true and shouldn’t be taken seriously”.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: ‘If she isn’t pregnant, she should be in hospital’ – more reactions trail Aisha Buhari’s photos
But here’s how Nigerians are reacting regardless:
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....