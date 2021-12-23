Kano dismisses four civil servants for alleged forgery

The Kano State government has dismissed four civil servants for alleged forgery of documents in the state.

The Chairman of the state’s Civil Service Commission, Engr. Bello Mohammad, disclosed this in a statement issued by the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Ismail Gwammaja, at the end of a meeting on Thursday in Kano.

Mohammad also confirmed the promotion of 126 staff in the state’s civil service.

He said: “The promoted staff include five deputy directors on Grade Level 15. They were now promoted to Grade Level 16 as directors.

“Also 36 staff on Grade Level 14 were elevated to the rank of deputy directors on Grade Level 15. Others are middle and senior officers who were promoted this month.

“Four other disciplinary cases of dismissal regarding forged documents and falsification of information among other offences were also treated by the commission.

“We enjoin all workers in the state to put in their best and be upright in the discharge of their duties.”

