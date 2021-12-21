Ganduje signs Kano 2022 budget of N221.2bn

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday signed the state’s 2022 budget of N221.2 billion.

The governor presented the 2022 budget proposal of N196.3 billion to the Kano State House of Assembly for approval in October.

In his address shortly after signing the document in Kano, Ganduje said the budget was meant to complete all ongoing projects in the state.

He said the Assembly reviewed the budget upward to N221.2 billion to cater for the socio-economic development of the state.

He said the state government would also give priority attention to the development of rural areas in Kano.

Ganduje assured the people of the state that the government would implement the budget in accordance with the law.

Earlier, Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, told the governor that the House had reviewed the budget upward by about N24 billion.

He said: “We had an interaction with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), through that there were a lot of changes in the amount provided for some projects.

“You know we had a public hearing where we collected so many inputs which attract some money.

“That is why when we concluded everything, there is an increase of about N24 billion in the budget.”

