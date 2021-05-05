 SocialMediaTrends: More on Mbaka's return & why Nigerians are passing vote of no confidence in Buhari | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: More on Mbaka’s return & why Nigerians are passing vote of no confidence in Buhari

18 seconds ago

Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore on Wednesday charged Nigerians to pass a “Vote of No Confidence” on the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, over the President’s “abysmal performance in office”.

The activist issued the charge via his Twitter handle where he pleaded with Nigerians to retweet his post by writing “I hereby pass a Vote of No Confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership”.

The development was coming only a day after the Presidency through Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina issued a statement alleging that there were plots by some “misguided elements” to “compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership”.

At the time of filing this report, Sowore’s tweet had received 1600 retweets, with no fewer than 1500 likes on the microblogging platform.

Nigerians who retweeted cited insecurity, hike in fuel and electricity tarrifs and economic instability as reasons for passing the vote.

See reactions below:

Ejike Mbaka

Nigerians were dazed by the reaction from Catholic faithfuls in Enugu state to reports of the alleged disappearance of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Mbaka’s whereabouts became a concern after he failed to show up for his usual Wednesday morning prayer program at the Adoration ground.

Speculations of a possible arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) heightened after socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide claimed that the Reverend father’s whereabouts was unknow.

The development sparked widespread protests across the state as congregants marched in their thousands calling for the release of the clergyman, who recently called for the impeachment of President Buhari over the country’s worsening insecurity situation.

The cleric had become an online sensation in recent weeks after he received backlash from Nigerians for criticizing Buhari despite campaigning for him in 2015.

The Presidency claimed Mbaka became a critic because his demand for contracts was refused.

But with the cleric’s reported ‘release’, and DSS’s denial of involvement in his alleged arrest, Nigerians have reacted thus to the saga:

President Umar Musa Yar’Adua

Nigerians are also celebrating the memory of former president, late Umaru Musah Yar’Adua, who died in office 11 years ago after suffering from a heart disease.

The one-time Katsina State governor was the second civilian president under Nigeria’s current democracy after Olusegun Obasanjo.

He took over office in 2007 and led for three years before he died aged 58 in Saudi Arabia and was flown back for burial.

Nigerians have continued to revere him as by far the best leader since the country’s return to multi-party democracy in 1999.

…By Okiemute Abraham

