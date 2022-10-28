SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians call for sack of service chiefs after terror alert from US, UK

A fresh terror alert from the UK and US governments has generated serious reactions from Nigerians despite assurances from the federal government.

The foreign governments had issued an advisory to their citizens in Abuja to be vigilant within the Federal Capital Territory.

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), while reacting to the alert called for the sack of all Nigeria’s service chiefs and the National Security Adviser for failing to live up to standards amid the terror alert.

The threat has since caused many to question the capacities of Nigerian security operatives amid the humongous amount earmarked to counter-terrorism.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

🚨: The Governments of Germany, Bulgaria, Ireland, and Denmark have joined the US and the UK In warning their citizens of Nigeria Terror Alert Be alert and stay safe! — Mindset🗝️ (@mindset_tweet) October 28, 2022

US Embassy staff and citizens are leaving following terror alert warning issued by US govt… It’s well pic.twitter.com/GI2VTB3LmM — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) October 27, 2022

The terror security alert on Abuja doesn't really seem to bother Nigerians much. Not like our security architecture is equal to the task, neither is our emergency response system effective, nor is our government capable. Just that we've accepted our fate as a failing state. — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) October 28, 2022

The US govt issued terror alert warnings to her citizens in Abuja Nigeria (& SA).

They ignore sharing intelligence with Nigeria CTU because the govt will sabotage it.

You may be furious yes, but

think twice, Kuje jailbreak. pic.twitter.com/xnl5v2FGnH — Enny (@ennyola0015) October 28, 2022

On this Abuja terror alert.

As a citizen, do your part.

Be extra vigilant.

Watch out for unusual and unfamiliar faces and movements.

If you see something, say something no matter how insignificant.

Who knows, you may just be the one to save the day. — Olusegun OLOPADE 🇳🇬 (@Segolopade) October 27, 2022

This is what am thinking;

US: Let's raise the alarm of a possible terror attack in Abuja, Nigeria.

FG: Buhari travel to South Korea 😂. Lai Muhammad said the alert nah scam. US: Let's order Authorize evacuation if this people will wake-up.

FG: Raids estate in Abuja — Shola (@Undiluted_SHOLA) October 28, 2022

Abuja terror alert! I think the DSS…should mount a command and control center with other law enforcement agents. Swing into action and start mopping up isolated suspected sites. Nigerians should provide leads. We cannot wait.Action…Action. — Cashiefz (@cashiefz) October 28, 2022

After the US released reports warning their citizens in Nigeria of terrorist attacks they sent their forces to Nigeria and collaborated with DSS to arrest two terrorists at Trademore Estate Abuja.

The American Govt values the lives of American Citizens . A big lesson for Nigeria. — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) October 27, 2022

UPDATE: A joint operation launched by DSS & other security forces has successfully dismantled a terror cell & led to arrest of 5 ISWAP Commanders & 30 terrorists in different locations in #Abuja, Mararaba & other satellite towns in the FCT. Operations ongoing… Punch NG reports — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) October 28, 2022

