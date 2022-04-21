SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians mourn train attack victim, Chinelo Megafu, as she’s laid to rest

Nigerians on social media expressed their sadness on Thursday as the remains of Dr. Chinelo Megafu was laid to final rest.

Dr. Chinelo Megafu, as Ripples Nigeria gathered was one of the victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attacked by bandits last month.

The University of PortHarcourt graduate according to a family source was laid to rest at the Ebony Private Cemetery, Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday after a requiem service at Shepherdhill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos.

Nigerians have taken time out to reflect and pray for the departed.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Dr. Chinelo Megafu…. May the Heavens grant you the comfort & compassion your country denied you🙏💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/vs9ykm20zQ — Chidi Odinkalu, CGoF (@ChidiOdinkalu) April 21, 2022

Rest in peace Dr. Chinelo Nwando Megafu (JP).

You are in a better place.🙏 https://t.co/S8F7PpnFL8 — chijiоke, Ph.D., Nuclear Engineering(Affidavit). (@Ekwulu) April 21, 2022

Chinelo Megafu, a medical doctor who was aboard the train station attacked between Abuja and Kaduna, was laid to rest in Lagos.

May her soul find eternal rest and may the enemy of the Nation know no peace. pic.twitter.com/6UnreejrEx — Oluwajuwon (@dematoks_) April 21, 2022

Chinelo Megafu, the young doctor who was shot by terrorists on D Kaduna train attack has been laid to rest today in Lagos. Chinelo's father, Mr Ifeanyi Megafu said he has forgiven all those who laughed at his daughter & mocked her when she cried out for help. May her soul R.I.P — LOPEZ IYKE™ (@IykeTweets_) April 21, 2022

Dr Chinelo Nwando Megafu

Aged – 29 years

Killed by terrorists in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack on March 28th.

To be buried today @ Ebony Private Cemetery Ikoyi Lagos

Her crime – she was a Nigerian.

😭😭😭

I pray Nigeria doesn't happen to you#StateOfTheNation https://t.co/MV4WVvNlWL — Revolutionary Ifiok Essien (@IfiokJackTack) April 21, 2022

Hamzat Rasheed

