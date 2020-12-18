SocialMediaTrends: #OurBoysAreBack but are facts adding up? Twitter Nigeria reacts

Discussions on social media Friday covered a range of issues sequel to the release of abducted school boys in Katsina state, which had caused Nigeria a week of tension.

These issues received massive engagements across social platforms for the most part of the day.

#OurBoysAreBack

The Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, on Thursday night announced the release of no fewer than 344 school boys abducted last Friday by suspected bandits from a Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local government area of the state.

Masari had disclosed that the students were freed in Zamfara state and were transported from Tsafe town in Zamfara to the Katsina government house, where they reportedly arrived on Friday morning.

Many Nigerians on social media bursted into jubilation as they hoisting the above hashtag on Twitter, over what was considered a huge relief to the country which was yet to recover from the November 28 Zabarmari massacre of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State before the abduction incident struck.

The circumstances surrounding the release of the school boys were however considered controversial, and raised heated debates across social media platforms on Friday.

Nigerians found disturbing the arbitrary role of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in the release of the boys from the bandits, as the Katsina state governor had stated during an interview with DWTV Hausa on Thursday night.

Twitter Nigeria also addressed the Federal government’s denial that any ransom was paid to secure the release of the boys and that Shekau Abubakar, Leader of Islamic Terrorist Sect, Boko Haram was responsible for the kidnap.

Recall that Shekau had on Tuesday claimed responsibility via audio tape, of the mass abduction and even released a video of the children in Boko Haram’s custody.

But the conflicting indices have raised suspicion as to the authenticity of official reports by government, causing “Miyetti Allah” and “Shekau” to trend simultaneously especially on Twitter.

Nigerians reacted thus:

Oh my world, what a Birthday Gift.

Happy Birthday once again my amiable President.#ourboysareback pic.twitter.com/RHwKKg7KjJ — Okey Buharified (@chikezus) December 17, 2020

Glory be to Almighty Allah, We are happy our boys are back. Wailers keep wailing Buhari will succeed. The people that are sponsoring banditry, kidnapping and Boko haram in Nigeria will soon go to shame by God grace.#OurBoysAreBack. pic.twitter.com/r35Q10P0EB — Babangida Buharist™ (@jarmari01) December 17, 2020

I'm happy #OurBoysAreBack tho, they are not my boys, I'm happy humanity has once small been saved from untimely death and pain. But to praise buhari or be impressed with this act of his? Never!!! To me, bubu is cancelled. #KankaraBoys pic.twitter.com/D6P6Q8dKNU — HeartBreaker💣💣💥💥 (@geffkennedy) December 17, 2020

The release of the #KankaraBoys–I don't care at what cost–is one of d few bright spots of d Buhari regime. It shows at least that d regime has learned from GEJ's lethargy & callousness during d Chibok kidnap saga when gov't officials quibbled over whether d kidnap took place. — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) December 17, 2020

Those kankara boys are back to safe hands, remember how long it took your hero to believe any girls was kidnapped at chibok.

Our own pmb, took a bold step and threw in every resource to secure the immediate release of the boys. #Kankara #OurBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/tNoRR9Ubfh — 𝕽𝖔𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖊 𝕬𝖞𝖔 (@LuqmanRowaye) December 18, 2020

What federal government is doing to Nigerians right now#OurBoysAreBack MBBS pic.twitter.com/Hx1azNunhE — AB (@Super_AB_) December 18, 2020

Is Miyetti Allah a trained negotiating organisation or a fellow terror organisation with access? What the heck is going on in Nigeria? How are we comfortable with a supposed ethnic group being the one negotiating with terrorists on behalf of government. — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) December 18, 2020

Demanding for a better Nigerian or good governance is a call for war against the Federal Government of Nigeria and there shall be a chemical reaction, you either accept bad governance or pay with your blood — Olufemi S. Oludotun (@Somidotun7) December 18, 2020

I hope you now understand Nigerian government,boko haram,fulani herdsmen,bandits and miyetti Allah are all same thing? Wake up!!! — Neche (@Neche201) December 18, 2020

Can we just allow Miyetti Allah to negotiate on behalf of the ASUU? Cos they seem to be better negotiators. Truth be told. @ASUUNGR — CHINEDU OKORE (@iamCHINEDUOKORE) December 18, 2020

The liar is Garba Shehu. He claimed 10 boys were kidnapped but the pictures of the rescued boys are telling a different story. — Ntare (@Obatala__) December 18, 2020

But since you and the government claim not to be liars ,can you please tell us how they were rescued, who brought them back , how they were brought back, what were the agreements being reached before they were released — King Arab👑👑 (@Sir_Arabz) December 17, 2020

