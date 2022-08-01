SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Alika Ogochukwu’s murder in Italy, Oseni Rufai’s tussle with Police

Nigerians home and abroad have been protesting the gruesome murder of a 39-year-old disabled Nigerian, Alika Ogochukwu by an Italian.

A gory video now making the rounds on social media showed a man beating the disabled man to death on a busy street while onlookers did not attempt to salvage the situation.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed the incident in a tweet on Saturday, saying that Ogorchukwu, a “39-year-old Nigerian citizen was beaten to death by an Italian man on Friday, 29th July 2022, in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.”

Nigeria’s Ambassador in Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam, also condemned the gruesome murder and paid condolence to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Charity Oriachi, and his family.

The murder which occurred in broad daylight on a busy street has caused many Nigerians to wonder why it was allowed to happen especially when the victim is disabled.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The murder of the Nigerian Alika Ogorchukwu in Italy is most cruel and barbaric.This is a case that the Nigerian Embassy in Rome must follow from the beginning to the end;Until justice is ultimately done. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 31, 2022

Alika Ogorchukwu, a black man from Nigeria who needed a cane to walk was choked to death today by a white man in front of onlookers who filmed the assault but did not intervene or shout for his assailant to stop. How utterly barbaric & shameful. — Allison Bailey (@BluskyeAllison) July 30, 2022

What is the Italian government going to do to address the murder of Alika Ogorchukwu? — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) August 1, 2022

A very sad day for Italy & as an Italian I feel deeply ashamed #AlikaOgorchukwu pic.twitter.com/62xO0lgS4R — Franc Cinelli (@franccinelli) July 30, 2022

Persuading someone to buy what you're selling should not lead to a fight in the first place. The gruesome murder of a Nigerian man in Italy Alika Ogorchukwu, while the bystanders watched and filmed was an act of Hate & Racism. One death too many! We demand immediate justice now! — DanKing (@DaKinKon) July 31, 2022

Italian man arrested after beating to death Nigerian immigrant Alika Ogorchukwu in broad daylight on a busy street. There were many bystanders nearby. They stood by and filmed. None moved to stop the killing 1/ 2https://t.co/mk9PXu7EN1 — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) August 1, 2022

“All I want is justice for my husband”, Charity Oriachi, wife of Alika Ogorchukwu. “Ogorchukwu sold goods on the street after losing his job as a labourer over injuries sustained when a car hit him. He lived in Italy for about 10 years” –@fijnigeria pic.twitter.com/FjK8rXXhVb — Daphne Tolis (@daphnetoli) July 31, 2022

Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39 year old Nigeria was beaten to death in broad daylight by one Ferlazzo here in Italy because he begged for money from him.Nobody helped him.Italian passers by just filmed with their phones and giggled.

There is no place like home. We have to fix our country — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) August 1, 2022

Alika Ogorchukwu is a Nigerian that lived in Italy. He was married and had a baby boy. He lived with his family in the province of Macerata. Unfortunately, yesterday he met his untimely death. He was killed by an Italian who claimed that he was molesting the lady with him. — Tweeter_Headmaster 🇮🇹🇳🇬⚫⚪ (@nosafk) July 30, 2022

Rufai Oseni

Nigerians have been reacting to the reported clash between Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni, and the police over his use of the BRT lane.

It was gathered that the popular TV anchor went on Twitter to lament unfair treatment from the Nigerian Police for allegedly stopping his vehicle while three others who also illegally took the BRT lane after him were not stopped.

“A Nigerian police officer pointed a gun at me and forcefully took my keys and drove my car off, because he wanted to enforce a traffic infraction,” the tweet read.

A senior police officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, countered the journalist on Twitter, saying Oseni actually violated the law by taking the lane designated for BRT busses.

“Rufai, let’s not do this. You admitted to me that you passed a BRT lane. It’s against the law. Your claim that google maps took you there is not tenable. You disobeyed and resisted the officers. We’ll sanction the officer who misused firearm if proven…,” he said.

Nigerians have taken sides on who was right and who was wrong on the trending issue.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

A Nigerian police officer pointed a gun at me and forcefully took my keys and drove my car off, because he wanted to enforce a traffic infraction — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) August 1, 2022

You want us to believe your own side of the story alone right? And Rufai will u break traffic rules in the UK? I bet u won’t but u blame ur leaders daily with ur colleagues in ur studio but u break d laws of d land with impunity and will even question why you been prosecuted — OpeyLivapool (@OmoIyaRisi) August 1, 2022

Rufai preached “best practices” daily on AriseTV Rufai broke the law of Lagos State Rufai claimed Google maps misled him Rufai resisted arrest by the police Rufai came to Twitter to rile up his base Rufai is a typical Nigerian that doesn’t admit his misbehaviors — MaskUpNigeria (@iameneji) August 1, 2022

There is no excuses in disobeying the law . No any justification . — kunle el bashir (@KunleEl) August 1, 2022

So these happened today? This guy will sit in the studio to tell the world how Nigeria is not working. He ran foul of the law, instead of facing the consequences, he is saying he did it bcos others did! Waoh A dance that earns a masquerade income can earn another horse whips! — 🇳🇬 N4L and CFC💙 (@Ojobi_Mark) August 1, 2022

I think the situation is serious. I am a victim, sometimes in June this year I was travelling towards Eko Bridge enrout Costain, i overtook a vehicle with my one tyre on the demarcated BRT lane I was stopped, knowing how our system operate, the police corked the gun and almost.. — Ebenezer Homes (@EbenezerHomes) August 1, 2022

In the course of enforcing the law,it doesn’t give the enforcer the right to break other laws as stated.I don’t see all this commando actions when it’s a political officer or elite breaking laws that endangers the lives of alot of other Nigerians.guess oppression is a good flex — A4 (@aafolabia) August 1, 2022

Rufai lied. We all know Lagos state do not joke when it’s come to BRT Lane, that is nothing but a full enforcement. — Mgherrit (@jlamp860) August 1, 2022

Rufai don "SETTLE" with the police, next is to run his mouth in front of camera blaming leaders not followers — Woodworth (@Usoof26) August 1, 2022

Rufai clearly admitted that he broke the law. His excuses are not tenable. He must pay the fine. But the action of the police office must be checked as well. You can't break the law to keep the law.

Even criminals have rights. — Peters okechukwu (@Iamopeters) August 1, 2022

