SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Alika Ogochukwu’s murder in Italy, Oseni Rufai’s tussle with Police

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nigerians home and abroad have been protesting the gruesome murder of a 39-year-old disabled Nigerian, Alika Ogochukwu by an Italian.

A gory video now making the rounds on social media showed a man beating the disabled man to death on a busy street while onlookers did not attempt to salvage the situation.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) confirmed the incident in a tweet on Saturday, saying that Ogorchukwu, a “39-year-old Nigerian citizen was beaten to death by an Italian man on Friday, 29th July 2022, in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.”

Nigeria’s Ambassador in Italy, Mfawa Omini Abam, also condemned the gruesome murder and paid condolence to the wife of the deceased, Mrs. Charity Oriachi, and his family.

The murder which occurred in broad daylight on a busy street has caused many Nigerians to wonder why it was allowed to happen especially when the victim is disabled.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Fresh reactions trail APC’s muslim-muslim ticket for 2023 presidency

Rufai Oseni

Nigerians have been reacting to the reported clash between Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni, and the police over his use of the BRT lane.

It was gathered that the popular TV anchor went on Twitter to lament unfair treatment from the Nigerian Police for allegedly stopping his vehicle while three others who also illegally took the BRT lane after him were not stopped.

“A Nigerian police officer pointed a gun at me and forcefully took my keys and drove my car off, because he wanted to enforce a traffic infraction,” the tweet read.

A senior police officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, countered the journalist on Twitter, saying Oseni actually violated the law by taking the lane designated for BRT busses.

“Rufai, let’s not do this. You admitted to me that you passed a BRT lane. It’s against the law. Your claim that google maps took you there is not tenable. You disobeyed and resisted the officers. We’ll sanction the officer who misused firearm if proven…,” he said.

Nigerians have taken sides on who was right and who was wrong on the trending issue.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/155407229048007884

…By Hamzat Rasheed

