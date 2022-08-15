Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail el-Rufai’s mockery of Obi & voucher-eating Termites at NSITF

‘Animals will be furious about accusations we lay on them in Nigeria’ wrote a Twitter user after news surfaced that Termites allegedly ate up documents on N17.128b expenditure at NSITF.

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) management had made the shocking revelation recently.

NSITF claimed that some of the payment vouchers have been eaten up by termites while appearing before the senate committee on public accounts.

Recall that similar animal-money-related issues happened in 2018 and in 2019.

In 2018, Philomina Chieshe, an official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), claimed that a mysterious snake swallowed the board’s N36 million.

In 2019, a finance officer at the Kano Zoological Gardens also accused a gorilla of swallowing N6.8 million.

The revelation has thrown social media users into a frenzy as many are baffled by the carelessness of the agency.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Sambisa twice the size of Israel? How Nigerians are reacting to Peter Obi’s claim

El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has on Twitter mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, and his supporters on their planned “two-million-man march” in his state.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Obi had begun his state-wide campaign across Nigeria with his previous visits to Nasarawa and Calabar.

On his verified Twitter handle, el-Rufai who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC) tweeted that he hopes Obi’s supporters have two hundred people in the streets of Kaduna for the march.

He wrote: “In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter?,” the governor who is completing his second term said.

“I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!! I just dey laff, wallahi tallahi!!”

The tweet has generated criticism from Obi’s supporters and many have taken to social media to respond to the APC Governor.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

