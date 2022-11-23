News
SocialMediaTrends: Redesigned Naira notes generate mixed reactions
Social media has been buzzing on Wednesday as the Federal Government of Nigeria unveiled the redesigned Naira notes to the public today.
The redesigned notes mark the first time in 19 years since Nigeria made a redesign to her currency notes.
Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele maintained that the redesigned note will aid the country in addressing the issue of Illicit financial flows, and corruption, and improve the nation’s economy, as well as ensure advancement in the value of the Naira.
The new Naira notes trending number 1 in Nigeria was met with diverse reactions.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja launched the new Naira banknotes, expressing delight that the redesigned currencies are locally produced by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) PLC. pic.twitter.com/UbhiLhrwwh
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 23, 2022
Nigerians after seeing the new Naira notes #Naira pic.twitter.com/vfDrpTQ2iS
— Wale Adeniyi (@Opeedo) November 23, 2022
There you go guys, the new Naira notes.
There's reduction in numbers of colors used. Which in-turn would be cheaper to print. The objective is quite clear, nothing has really changed. pic.twitter.com/Wdhfqnecdf
— Marc !! (Olajuwon Marc) (@olajuwonmarc) November 23, 2022
If you mistakenly forget that new naira note inside cloth come wash am, na white paper go remain.
— Attah Akor (@attah_akor) November 23, 2022
Whoever designed that new naira note, deserves to face the law and those who approved it should receive twice the punishment. Cos what’s that atrocity? 😩
— Series Abíọ́dún ‘Baj ☻ (@Engr_Series) November 23, 2022
Fake money will be rampant with these new naira notes. pic.twitter.com/QsfWbSVXvn
— `𝗥𝗢𝗭𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥🌶️🐐 (@MissRozapepper) November 23, 2022
Can’t even take the new Naira notes to Portharcourt, it will change color
Blue or pink, depending on the side of PH.
— Sheddy King 🌍 (@thesheddyking) November 23, 2022
BREAKING
President Muhammadu Buhari Unveils The New Naira Notes.
For The First Time In History , Naira Notes Are Produced By CBN In Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/Zgcyo4vIZ3
— Persian Queen 💥 (@teeana_world) November 23, 2022
Hmmm they just changed the colours of the Naira notes. I mean they bleached it and call it the new Nara note. pic.twitter.com/Cs3zxCYrJE
— Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed (STAN) #ObiDatti2023 (@Naija_Activist) November 23, 2022
Ideally, I’ve always know that this government never meant well for us but this new naira notes is only a confirmation that….True! True!! FG don’t rate us at all. Like what the hell is this design??!! God abeg🤲🏾😩😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mBFx62MTHe
— David Ben (@_davyben) November 23, 2022
https://twitter.com/KemiOlunloyo/status/1595364626371338241?s=19
Did Godwin Emefiele and Buhari added some colours to the Naira notes and called it a new design, is this enough?
Well, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally unveiled the redesigned 200, 500, 1,000 Naira notes.
Is the New Naira notes close to anything to be excited about? pic.twitter.com/eB9IcJXFjA
— President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) November 23, 2022
Na Snapchat filter CBN go add to our new Naira note. 😀 pic.twitter.com/CnN8nf3Bwt
— 𝑺 𝑵 𝑬 𝑯 ➐ (@SnehQueenBee) November 23, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
