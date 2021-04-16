 SocialMediaTrends: Why Nigerians are calling for Minister Pantami's resignation | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Why Nigerians are calling for Minister Pantami’s resignation

Published

52 mins ago

on

Nigerians on Friday took to their social media handles to demand the immediate resignation of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

The call followed further revelations of his alleged link with two terror groups, Boko Haram and al-Qaeda, which surfaced on Thursday.

According to the Investigative report written by Nigerian journalist, David Hundeyin, titled ‘Unmasking a Jihadi Masquerade: The Many Faces of Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami’, the Minister was said to have upheld and promoted Islamic extremist ideologies in the past, prior to his ministerial appointment in 2019.

Comments expressing support for violent Jihadists around the world, including late al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden were also traced to the Minister, whom the reporter tagged a “Jihadi gradualist in sheep clothing”.

The reporter further shared a recorded public lecture delivered by the Minister on September 12, 2006 in Bauchi state, titled, “Suwaye Yan Taliban” (Who are the Taliban), where Pantami expressed deep admiration for Bin Laden, praying, “May God help us imitate their good”, also noting that he considers the chief terrorist a better Muslim than himself.

While Pantami has since refuted claims he was named on US terror watchlist, many Nigerians have continued to express doubts over the safety of their personal data in his Ministry’s custody and have called for Pantami’s immediate resignation and investigation.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

