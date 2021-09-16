Sokoto Assembly summons MDAs over dilapidated roads

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Thursday summoned some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the dilapidated nature of some roads in the state capital.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Aminu Achida, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting by the lawmakers, said the invitation of the MDAs was in response to several petitions received from people of the state on the bad state of the roads.

The speaker, who was represented at the meeting by the House Minority Leader, Alhaji Bello Ambarura, said the meeting was convened by the Assembly to enable the lawmakers to deliberate on the condition of the roads, particularly the roundabouts.

He said: “We decided to call the MDAs concerned rather than announcing or deliberating the motions in the Assembly sitting in order to have full knowledge of the situation at hand.

“However, from our discussion, we are convinced that the state government is aware of the situation and has since identified possible measures toward addressing it as soon as possible.

“Therefore, we will continue to follow up on the situation and ensure the measures put in place are fully executed in order to ease the suffering of motorists.”

The state’s Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Alhaji Aminu Bala, who spoke on behalf of the MDAs, said the state government was already addressing the situation.

