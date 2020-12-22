Sokoto Assembly passes 2021 budget of N176.7bn

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the state’s 2021 budget of N176.7 billion.

The passage of the budget followed the adoption of a report presented by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriations at the plenary.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal had on December 10 presented the budget proposal of N176.7 billion to the Assembly.

The Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Malami Basakkwace, who presented the report to the lawmakers, said the committee did not add or subtract from the figures presented by the governor.

He said: “However, based on a genuine request by sub-committees, the committee moved resources inwards to accommodate some important demands and interest of our people.”

Basakkwace noted that 54 percent of the budget would go into capital expenditure while recurrent spending would take 46 percent of the total budget.

According to him, budget include a capital expenditure of N95.5 billion, personnel cost of N36.2 billion, overhead cost of N30 billion, and interest payment on debt of N9.1 billion.

At least N4.2 billion was set aside as pension and gratuity and public debt service and N1.6 billion for internal debt service.

