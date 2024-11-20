SPECIAL REPORT… Broken System: Benue General Hospitals in limbo despite ₦14bn spent in five years on health facilities

MANASSEH MBACHI writes on the plight of residents of some local government areas in Benue State who are left without health services. They face preventable deaths of loved ones and have to travel far to seek medical attention. Despite government having budgeted huge sums of money to cater for its general hospitals in these areas, the facilities are in pitiable conditions

Nkem Igweike was just a month into his mandatory one-year service in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State when he fell seriously ill on the night of October 1, 2024.

The following morning, a doctor attended to him at the General Hospital, Buruku and prescribed some drugs. However, the pharmacist was not on duty. “I waited for over two hours, still in pain,” Mr Igweike said.

When the pharmacist eventually arrived, the patient was confronted with another disappointment.The hospital had only two of the five drugs prescribed.

“I was told to go to Gboko—over 50 kilometres away—to buy the medicine.”

Ill-equipped General Hospital

Ewada Inalegwu, the assistant secretary of General Hospital, Buruku, said the facility is ill-equipped for its role as a secondary healthcare service provider. He said the hospital is grossly understaffed and does not have an ambulance or any vehicle that can be used in emergencies.

“We don’t even have inexperienced staff, let alone experienced ones,” he said. He said the few health workers do multiple shifts to cover the manpower shortage. “It is incredibly overwhelming,” Mr Inalegwu lamented.

“We frequently refer patients to the teaching hospital,” he explained. “We have only one full-time doctor. The other doctor is an NYSC member who will soon complete his service. Doctors in the state are currently on strike, so that one corps member is working around the clock,” he said.

Mkem narrating his ordeal

Aja Ewa, the medical doctor posted by the NYSC to General Hospital Buruku, described the lack of basic facilities at the hospital as frustrating. “There are essential resources that every general hospital should have, yet they’re simply not available here,” he said. “The hospital is severely understaffed. With state doctors currently on strike, I’m covering both day and night shifts.”

Mr Ewa recalled a recent incident. “A patient needed to be placed on oxygen but we had no oxygen in the facility, so we had to refer them to the teaching hospital. Only God knows the patient’s fate after that,” he said.

“We don’t even have an X-ray machine,” Dr Ewa continued. “Basic tests like Electrolytes, Urea, and Creatinine (EUCR), which are standard initial tests for any patient, can’t be done because we don’t have the equipment. We cannot run even a full blood count test, yet these are routine procedures in any general hospital.

“The theater is under-equipped. Many of our instruments are incomplete, and sometimes we have to delay surgeries until we can borrow what we need from private facilities, especially in emergencies,” he said. “There are surgeries where oxygen should be on standby, but without it, we are forced to refer patients elsewhere. Pediatric cases are often referred too, as we don’t have an incubator.”

Since his posting, Dr. Ewa’s schedule has left him virtually on call 24 hours a day. “Whenever a patient arrives, I’m immediately called in. I don’t have time for any personal activities I would normally enjoy as a doctor. I love football, but I can hardly ever play now,” he said with a sigh. “Even Gboko close by, I hardly visit. Sometimes I’m on my way somewhere, and a call comes that a patient needs urgent attention, and I have to turn back. I once had a banking issue that took over two months to resolve because I couldn’t find time to go there—it’s that bad.”

Buruku hospital staff quarters

Absence of scanning equipment creates complications

“There are cases where patients show symptoms that require scanning for proper diagnosis, but without a scanning machine, I have to refer. For instance, if a patient presents with symptoms of a threatened miscarriage, we’d normally do a quick scan to identify the issue. But here, I just have to refer them to a federal medical centre or teaching hospital, and the long distance, especially on a motorbike, can make the situation critical.”

Dr. Ewa noted that a pregnant woman should have a minimum of three scans before delivery. “Today alone, five patients needed scans, and we had to send all of them to where they can do scanning,” he said, underscoring the persistent limitations they face daily.

Buruku Chicken’s ward door

Priscilla Juku , the Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital, said the nursing unit has only 14 nurses. “We had to collapse one shift—the afternoon shift—so now we’re only working two shifts: morning and night,” she said.

She also highlighted the effects of poor electricity supply. “Power supply is unreliable, and we often face challenges during night shifts, especially when we have women in labour or patients needing critical care,” she said. “When there’s an outage, we use phone lights to perform procedures, which can be very overwhelming.”

Water supply a pressing issue

“Our only source of water is an open well, which dries up during the dry season. Both patients and staff are then forced to fetch water from nearby communities,” Mrs Juku said.