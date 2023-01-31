Politics
STATE OF NATION: NBA admits neglecting role, apologizes to Nigerians
The leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday tendered its unreserved apologies to Nigerians for neglecting its role in the country.
NBA, like most professions in the country, is expected to be a union that holds leaders accountable and offers necessary leadership advice to those at the helm of affairs.
NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau, who spoke at the national dialogue on the state of the nation organised by the association in Abuja, admitted that most legal practitioners in the country had completely abdicated their role.
Maikyau decried the challenges confronting the country, adding that the legal professionals were supposed to be instrumental to leadership development.
He said: “I dare say, with the utmost respect, that to a large extent, our experience today as a country is a direct result of the legal profession’s abdication of the duty to provide direction and leadership to the people.
“I must, therefore, as one who is privileged to lead the Bar at this time, apologise to Nigerians for the abdication of our role.
READ ALSO:NBA writes CBN, conveys strong concerns over Naira redesign policy
“Today, as members of the Bar, we are reputed more for how much fees we charge our clients as opposed to the discharge of our primary call to offer guidance and/or offer ourselves for the advancement of the cause of our country.
“This apology is necessary because no other group of professionals is called to this privileged position as the lawyers, which also comes with a corresponding responsibility to provide leadership.”
Speaking at the event on behalf of the government, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of Federation, harped on the restoration of the legal profession.
“I thank the NBA under its new leadership for initiating this national dialogue. This shows that you are bringing back the responsibilities restored to us as members of the legal profession”, he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...