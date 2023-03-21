Sterling Bank among top gainers as Nigeria capital market’s value rises by 0.03%

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with N29.9 trillion equity capitalization on Tuesday.

This showed a 0.03 percent or N10.15 billion rise in the capital market valuation after five hours of trading today.

The bourse posted N29.89 trillion as market capitalization on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 18.64 trillion to close at 54,904.68 ASI, up from 54,886.04 ASI recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 127.74 million shares worth N1.58 billion in 2,987 deals on Tuesday.

However, this fell short of the 1.17 billion shares valued at N2.87 billion traded by shareholders in 3,066 deals on Monday.

Linkage Assurance led the gainers’ list with a 9.76 percent rise in share price moving from N0.41kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Wapic’s share value was up by 7.89 percent to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.38kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.20kobo to move from N4.70kobo to N4.90kobo per share.

Sterling Bank gained 2.67 percent to close at N1.54kobo, above its opening price of N1.50kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank’s shares traded upward by 2.30 percent to rise from N0.87kobo to N0.89kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11kobo to drop from N1.14kobo to N1.03 per share.

Cadbury’s share price dropped by N0.70kobo to end trading at N11.30kobo from N12 per share.

UPL lost N0.10kobo to end trading with N2 from N2.10kobo per share.

International Breweries’ share dropped from N4.65kobo to N4.45kobo per share after losing N0.20kobo during trading.

Regal Insurance lost 3.45 percent to drop from N0.29kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

UBA led the day’s trading with 19.60 million shares valued at N157.24 million.

Transcorp traded 14.44 million shares worth N18.50 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 12.73 million shares worth N65.66 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 11.96 million shares valued at N298.83 million, while GTCO traded 10.47 million shares valued at N258.23 million.

