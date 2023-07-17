Sterling Bank, Fidelity Bank, others lift Nigeria’s capital market with N203.43bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market appreciated by 0.59 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This represented a N203.43 billion growth in equity capitalization at the capital market from N34.06 trillion to N34.27 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index appreciated by 234.34 basis points to close at 62,943.35, up from 62,569.73 achieved by the bourse last week.

Investors traded 710.01 million shares valued at N13.82 billion in 8,979 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 600.48 billion shares worth N8.82 billion traded by shareholders in 9,554 deals on Friday.

DAAR Comm topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.33 kobo from N0.30 kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank gained N0.67 kobo to move from N6.70 kobo to N7.37 kobo per share.

Unilever gained N1.45 kobo to close at N15.95 kobo, above its opening price of N14.50 kobo per share.

Sterling Bank’s share price was up by N0.31 kobo, moving from N3.11 kobo to N3.42 kobo per share.

John Holt recorded N0.18 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N1.81 kobo to N1.99 kobo per share.

SFS REIT topped the losers’ table after shedding N7.70 kobo to drop from N77 to N69.30 kobo per share.

PZ’s share price dropped by N1.80 kobo to end trading at N16.20 kobo from N18 per share.

Veritas Kapital lost 10 percent to end trading with N0.27 kobo from N0.30 kobo per share.

UBN’s share dropped from N7 to N6.30 kobo per share after losing N0.70 kobo during trading.

FTN Cocoa lost N0.28 kobo, dropping from N2.82 kobo to N2.54 kobo per share.

Sterling Bank led the day’s trading with 65.94 million shares valued at N216.57 million.

Transcorp followed with 62.20 million shares worth N225.59 million.

Unity Bank sold 59.66 million shares worth N79.96 million.

Access Corporation traded 51.05 million shares valued at N828.76 million, while Universal Insurance sold 49.80 million shares valued at N12.33 million.

