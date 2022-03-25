Stock market investors lose N109.75bn in eight hours

The capital market slumped by 0.43 percent on Thursday, wiping N109.75 billion off shareholders funds in the Nigerian bourse, after eight hours of trading.

The day’s dip plunged total investment value in the market to N25.30 trillion, falling short of the N25.41 trillion of Wednesday, as the bears sold off their holdings.

The All-Share Index ended the day’s session at 46,960.29 ASI, significantly below the 47,163.94 it closed the previous day with – losing 203.65 basis points.

At the end of trading on Thursday, Investors exchanged 214.69 million shares in 4,003 deals worth N2.62 trillion.

However, on Wednesday, they had traded 267.48 million shares, valued at N3.21 billion, in 4,099 deals.

The gainers were led by Veritas, after it gained 9.52 percent, to close at N0.23kobo from N0.21kobo per share.

FCMB gained N0.25kobo to rise from N3.35kobo per share to N3.60kobo.

Custodian share was up by N0.50kobo to move from N7 to N7.50kobo per share.

Oando share appreciated by N0.30kobo to move from N4.70kobo to N5 per share.

AIICO gained N0.30kobo to end trading with N0.70kobo from N0.66kobo per share.

The top five losers list was led by RT Briscoe, which shed 9.72 percent to drop from N0.72kobo to N0.65kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share dropped 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.60kobo from N0.66kobo per share.

Sterling Bank depreciated from N1.58kobo to N1.52kobo per share after losing 3.80 percent during trading.

Flour Mill lost N1 to end trading with N31 from N32 per share.

Jaiz Bank completed the list after shedding 2.94 percent from its market price to drop from N0.68kobo to N0.66kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank led the top trading equities with 48.26 million share traded at a value of N157.25 million.

GTBank followed with 26.09 million shares valued at N606.91 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 20.17 million shares worth N540.42 million.

UBA sold 18.33 million shares worth N139.65 million, while Custodian traded 17.53 million valued at N125.22 million.

