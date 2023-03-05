Stock roundup: Investors trade N18.4bn worth of shares in five days

Investors traded 1.910 billion shares worth N18.436 billion in 20,311 deals last week.

This surpassed the 799.848 million shares valued at N29.354 billion that exchanged hands in 14,194 deals the previous week.

Top NGX performing sector

The ICT Industry lead the activity in the week with shareholders trading 601.396 million shares valued at N2.676 billion in 1,607 deals during the period.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 585.510 million shares worth N6.949 billion in 8,584 deals.

The Services Industry completed the list after investors traded 349.215 million shares worth N2.402 billion in 512 deals.

Top three equities

Chams Holding Company Plc, Capital Hotels Plc, and Transnational Corporation Plc were the top three entities by the measure of volume.

Shareholders in the three companies traded 1.038 billion shares worth N2.621 billion in 769 deals, contributing 54.33 percent and 14.22 percent of the total equity turnover by value and volume last week.

Top five gainers of the week

Geregu gained N70 to end the week with N255 as against the N325 per share posted the previous week.

C&I Leasing’s share price was up by N0.68kobo to move from N3.30 kobo to N3.98kobo per share.

McNichols’ share price rose from N0.66 kobo to N0.79 kobo per share after adding N0.13 kobo during trading.

READ ALSO: High demand for stocks propels Nigeria’s capital market to N164.9bn gain

Sunu Assurance’s share value appreciated by 18.92 percent moving from N0.37 kobo to N0.44 kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC closed the week at N41 per share from N34.50 kobo per share following a gain of N6.50 kobo.

Top five losers of the week

Chams’ share value dipped by 10.71 percent to close at N0.25kobo, down from N0.28kobo posted last week.

Multiverse lost N0.44 kobo to drop from N4.40 kobo to N3.96 kobo per share.

John Holt’s share price was down by N0.17 kobo dropping from N1.76 kobo to N1.59 kobo per share.

Seplat’s share price crashed from N1,325 to N1,200 per share, after losing N125 during trading.

Ecobank lost N1 to drop from N13 to N12 per share.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now