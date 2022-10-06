Strike: Appeal Court to rule on ASUU application Friday

The Court of Appeal will deliver judgment on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) request to appeal the National Industrial Court’s ruling on its eight-month-old strike on Friday.

Justice Polycarp Hamman had on September 21 ordered the varsity lecturers to suspend their strike and return to classrooms.

He described the teachers’ industrial action as a disservice to Nigeria.

ASUU later filed an application at the Appeal Court to appeal the lower court’s ruling.

In a counter affidavit filed by its counsel, James Igwe (SAN), the Federal Government urged the court to dismiss the entire application on grounds of incompetence and jurisdiction.

The government drew the court’s attention to the union’s refusal to comply with the lower court’s ruling on the strike.

In the application filed by its counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), ASUU urged the court to reject the government’s opposition to the application.

He also warned the court against denying ASUU the right to appeal the ruling.

After listening to the argument by the two lawyers, Justice Barka Hamma fixed Friday for ruling on the ASUU’s request to appeal the NIC’s ruling.

