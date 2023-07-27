Strike Threat: Tinubu begs Labour for time to address grievances

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to the the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), to give him more time to address their grievances following a threat to embark on an industrial action on August 2 by the leadership of the Council.

Tinubu’s appeal was conveyed by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, while addressing State House Correspondents on Wednesday after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Abbas, Tinubu appealed to the leadership of the organised Labour to give him more time as he is still new in office and needs time to “evaluate the issues that are being raised by workers over which he is yet to be briefed.”

“What he (President Tinubu) said is that he’s just coming on board. We should ask them and beg them to please give him a little more time. The things that they mentioned, he is completely unaware of them, he is yet to be briefed about all those issues,” the Speaker said.

“But from what he heard from me, he also advised that we should channel some of those issues to the Chief of Staff to look at them one after the other.

“I believe the next coming days, some concerted actions will be taken,” the Speaker said.

