Super Eagles slide further down FIFA ranking, stay fourth in Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have sunk further down the FIFA world ranking as they now sit 35th in the world and fourth in Africa.

The Eagles have failed to secure a win since the start of this year, hence the ranking does not come as a suprise.

For the second consecutive time, Nigeria takes a slide down the world ranking, having dropped from 29th to 32nd position in October.

The Gernot Rohr team yet again dropped three places from 32nd to 35th in the globe.

Read Also: Super Eagles displaced by Algeria as third best team in Africa

Despite the drop, in Africa, the Eagles remain the continent’s fourth best team.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal moved up one spot to 20th in the world and remain number one in Africa, followed by Tunisia who are second on the continent and 26th globally.

Reigning African champions, Algeria, dropped one spot to 31st but held on to the third spot in Africa.

The top five teams in the world remained unchanged, as Belgium, France, Brazil, England, and Portugal retained the positions in that order.

Join the conversation

Opinions