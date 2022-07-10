Super Falcons thrash Burundi to set up Cameroon Q’final clash at AWCON

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons thrashed Burundi 4-0 in their final group game at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Randy Waldrum girls had kicked off their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to South Africa before bouncing back with a 2-0 win over Botswana in their second game.

The win over Burundi seals the Falcons’ place in the quarterfinals, and they will be facing the Indomitable Lionesses in the last eight.

Read Also: Super Falcons beat Botswana 2-0 to revive AWCON hopes

A brace from Uchenna Kanu and a goal each from Rasheedat Ajibade and Peace Efih secured the 4-0 win over Burundi.

In the Group C’s other game, South Africa defeated Botswana 1-0 to finish as group winners with nine points, while Botswana also advanced to the quarterfinals despite the defeat.

While Nigeria will take on Cameroon in the last eight on Thursday, South Africa and Botswana willplay against Tunisia and hosts Morocco respectively in other quarterfinal games.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons are seeking a 10th title in the foremost continental competition, to extend their dominance in the biennial games.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now