Supreme Court to rule on PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Shettima May 26

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment in a suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, from the February 25 election.

The party had in the suit filed on July 28 last year challenged the validity of Tinubu/Shettima’s ticket for the presidential election.

It insisted that Shettima’s nomination as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate was in breach of Sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84{1)}(2)} of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The party argued that at the time the former Borno State governor was nominated as Tinubu’s running mate in July 2022, he had not withdrawn his nomination as the party’s candidate in the Borno central senatorial district.

The PDP, therefore, urged the court to disqualify APC, Tinubu, and Shettima from the election.

However, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a ruling delivered on January 13 dismissed the suit on the grounds that the party lacked the legal basis to have filed the suit.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on March 25 also dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

In its latest appeal, the party urged the apex court to set aside the judgement of the appellate court and declare the APC ticket null and void.

