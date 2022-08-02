Taiwo Laidi wins Nigeria’s fifth medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria have now won five medals and counting, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games as weightlifter Taiwo Liadi claimed another medal for Team Nigeria finshed second.

Laidi won silver in the 76kg category on Tuesday after lifting a combined total weight of 216kg.

With the feat, she succeeded in setting a junior Commonwealth Games record.

Laidi’s silver gong was Team Nigeria’s fifth medal at the games, with all other four medals also coming from weightlifting events.

Team Nigeria have won two gold medals through Folashade Rofiat Lawal and Adijat Olarinoye.

Edidiong Umoafia and Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf then claimed bronze medals in their respective categories.

