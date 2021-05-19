 Taxation the real solution to Nigeria’s financial challenges - El-Rufai | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Taxation the real solution to Nigeria’s financial challenges – El-Rufai

Published

42 seconds ago

on

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday called for increased taxation in the country.

.El-Rufai, who made the call at the Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Kaduna, said taxation would help to raise the government’s revenue in the country.

This, according to him, will translate to improved social services for the people.

The governor lamented that Nigeria’s tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio of 6 to 7 percent is one of the lowest in the world.

El-Rufai said: ‘’In Kaduna State with a GDP of about N2 trillion, we should be collecting about N400 billion per annum as taxes.

” Unfortunately last year, we collected slightly above N50 billion, 1/8th of what we should be collecting. That means that there is a lot of work to be done in that regard.”

He noted that the situation is not peculiar to Kaduna State alone.

The governor added: “Most countries are planning for a green economy in which oil will not be used at all.

READ ALSO: Gov El-Rufai lacks power to declare Wabba wanted over strike – Falana

“So, we must begin to move away from oil. Oil is neither the answer nor the question that will solve our problems.

“The real solution to our problems is better and efficient taxation of goods and services.

“In the light of the fact that 75 percent of Nigeria’s economy is informal, how do we scale up the taxation of the informal sector?

“I think some progress has been made with Presumptive Taxation, but it is not enough.

“Agriculture accounts for a large proportion of our GDP. Here in Kaduna State, like any state in the federation, agriculture is the largest employer of labour and the largest contributor to GDP. But it is incapable of being taxed at the farm gate.

“Government at various levels should scale up its tax identification records so as to capture every adult in Nigeria for the purpose of taxation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports27 mins ago

Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74

Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Sports38 mins ago

Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia

Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
Sports1 hour ago

PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
Sports2 hours ago

EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes

Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Sports11 hours ago

Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....

Latest Tech News

Tech11 hours ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech2 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech4 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...