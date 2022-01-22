TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Pivo, Chari, Bumpa, Moni, Topship, Copia Global and Zanifu. These are some of the names that made the headlines this week.

Pivo is a credit-focused financial services company for SME players in the supply chain.

The startup was founded in 2021 by Nkiru Amadi-Emina and Ijeoma Jacquelyn Akwiwu.

Meanwhile, Silicon valley-based accelerator, Y Combinator, has confirmed the shortlist of 2 Nigerian startups as participants in its latest batch.

The startups, Moni and Topship, will join the W22 batch of the renowned accelerator when it launch between now and March.

The accelerator is popular for taking active role in the early days of companies like Airbnb, Coinbase and Dropbox among others.

Also during the week, the news of Copia Global, a Kenyan B2C ecommerce company, securing $50 million in a Series C equity round, hit the tech space.

The round, led was by Goodwell Investments, and is expected to help the startup finalise its growth plans.

The Kenyan startup noted that the new financing round saw the participation of new investors such as Zebu Investment Partners, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), and Koa Labs.

Moving to Canada, Periculum, a Canadian fintech startup and credit assessment company, made a new market entry with launch in Nigeria.

The startup seeks to solve challenges of domestic credit in underserved markets.

Periculum is headquartered in Ontario, Cananda, and focuses on improving financial inclusion in emerging markets through automated credit assessment tools.

Looking at the foodtech space, Orda, a Nigerian restaurant management startup, announced closing a US$1.1 million pre-seed funding round.

It was gathered that the new raiser is expected to speed Orda’s growth and further expand its hold across the continent.

The restaurant management startup was launched in 2020 as a cloud-based provider providing a unique operating system to power African restaurants.

Opinions

