Tech
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Quite a low-key week on the Nigerian tech sector as no visible product launch made major headlines, a drastic fall from the previous week.
While, on the surface, it seemed difficult to link a factor for being responsible for the circumstance, the just concluded Muslim festivity, however, could be responsible.
Howbeit, two major news on VC launch and AfriLab‘s membership featured Nigeria.
Let’s discuss.
During the week, Nigerian early-stage angel investor, Olumide Soyombo, launched Voltron Capital.
The new initiative is a pan-African VC firm that will make pre-seed and seed investments in elite tech founders.
Quite impressive as the firm will look out to spotlight founders tackling critical problems in the continent’s largest markets.
A win-win for Nigeria and Africa, and we cannot but look forward to updates on the development.
READ ALSO: AfriLabs selects 24 new members in its network. 1 other thing and a trivia
Pan-African innovation hub network, AfriLabs, during the week, expanded its membership to include 24 new organs.
The membership included Nigerian hubs alongside other hubs from other African countries such as Kenya, Ghana et al.
The new addition takes the total member to 292 across 49 countries including Black Innovations Africa – Jos, Nigeria; Mentors Innovation Hub – Yola, Nigeria; Grazac – Abeokuta, Nigeria; Opolo Global Innovation – Lagos, Nigeria amongst others.
No major product launch
We couldn’t track any major launch of a new product during the week. Not a new one in Edtech, Healthtech or Cleantech.
No major equity raiser
Also, the week didn’t feature a major equity raiser by Nigerian startups and founders.
Aside being a rare case, it’s surprising especially for the influx of funds recorded by other startups and founders from other African countries.
For instance, Ivory Coast-based fintech startup, Julaya, closed a US$2 million in pre-Series A funding.
Also, Gupshup, a conversational messaging platform, secured over $200M with its latest $240 million.
Remark:
Thank you for joining us this week. That will be all. Take care and stay here for more updates.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....