Three die, 7 injured in Anambra auto crash

At least three persons died and seven others injured in an auto crash near the Onitsha Head Bridge in Anambra State on Friday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka, said the accident occurred at about 10:00 a.m.

He added that the accident was caused by brake failure, mechanical fault, and loss of control.

According to him, a blue commercial truck with registration number: LSD697YD and a blue and white Mistibuchi L300 commercial bus with registration number: LEH596XA were involved in the accident.

Irelewuyi said: “According to an eyewitness, the truck developed a fault and broke down on the bridge. When the driver saw a tow truck towing another vehicle out of the bridge, he sensed that the tow truck might come back later to tow his vehicle.

“To avoid his vehicle being towed, he quickly moved his vehicle without fixing the mechanical defect. The brake failed and the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into three pedestrians walking down the bridge.

“The vehicle finally collided with a commercial bus and crashed. At that point, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle and took to his heels.

“A total of 10 persons – six male adults and four female adults, were involved in the crash. FRSC rescue team from Onitsha took the victims to Toronto Hospital.

“Two male adults and a female adult were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and their corpses were deposited at the hospital morgue. Seven injured victims are currently receiving treatment.”

