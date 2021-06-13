Auto crash kills six, injures 10 along Bauchi-Kano Highway | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Auto crash kills six, injures 10 along Bauchi-Kano Highway
An auto crash at Gumero Village, about 15 kilometres to Kafin Madaki, Ganjuwa Local Government Area, along Bauchi – Kano Highway in Bauchi State, has led to the death of six people, while 10 persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the accident, which occurred on Saturday, June 12, at about 4.05 pm, involved a vehicle belonging to the Zamfara State Government and two other vehicles.
The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi Sector Command, Assistant Corp Marshall, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Bauchi.
He said the vehicle belonging to the Zamfara State Government, a white Toyota Hiace Bus, was of the Ministry of Justice, Gusau, while the other two were private vehicles, a saloon car, and a Peugeot 406 with registration number KNT503JF.
Read also: Two die in Bauchi auto crash
According to Abdullahi, the fatal crash was caused by wrongful overtaking.
He said, “After we got the call, our men from the Ningi Station Office immediately responded within 10 minutes and got to the scene for the rescue operation.
“They evacuated the 16 people involved in the crash to the hospital. The 16 people comprise five male adults, seven female adults, three male children, and one female child.
“The victims were taken to Kafin Madaki and Ningi General Hospitals for confirmation and treatment. It was at the hospital that six people were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.
“Those who lost their lives include six people made up of four male adults, one female adult, and one male child.
“The remaining 10 people sustained varying degrees of injuries. They comprise of one male adult, six female adults, two male children, and one female child.”
