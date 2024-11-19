Tinubu endorses global alliance against hunger, poverty

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday the creation of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was pivotal in the global fight against hunger and poverty.

The president, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yussuf Tuggar, stated this at the opening session of the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was championed by the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He lauded the initiative and described it as the right step to address one of the world’s most significant challenges.

Tinubu said: “This bold and visionary step underscores Brazil’s leadership in addressing one of the most urgent and persistent challenges facing our world today.

“The creation of this Alliance marks a significant milestone in our global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, and it also sends a powerful message of solidarity to vulnerable populations around the globe.

“By fostering collaboration between governments, international organisations, and civil society, this initiative offers a comprehensive approach not only to addressing immediate needs but also tackling the structural causes of hunger and poverty.”

The Nigerian leader compared the global initiative to one of the eight priority areas he outlined at his inauguration 18 months ago and expressed Nigeria’s eagerness to adopt international best practices to advance its economic development.

READ ALSO: Economic hardship, poverty fueling mental health issues, suicide in Nigeria—Obi

According to him, Nigeria’s endorsement of the declaration of commitment to join the Global Alliance is a significant step in its efforts to address hunger and poverty by leveraging international cooperation and resources to bolster domestic strategies.

He added that by supporting the initiative, Nigeria also demonstrated a solid commitment to realising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1, which focuses on eradicating poverty, and SDG 2, which aims to achieve zero hunger.

“These goals are at the core of Nigeria’s development agenda, and the Alliance offers a platform to accelerate progress towards them.

“By collaborating with international partners, Nigeria aims to leverage best practices, innovative solutions, and financial support to enhance its efforts to combat poverty and hunger.

“The endorsement reinforces Nigeria’s role as a key player in global efforts to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all its citizens,” Tinubu stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now