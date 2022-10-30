‘Tinubu’s meeting with Fasoranti diversionary,’ Afenifere leader, Adebanjo declares

The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has dismissed the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with the former leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as immaterial and diversionary.

Adebanjo, who reacted to the meeting between the two men in a statement issued on Sunday night, said there would be no going back on the group’s decision to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He said the meeting was to create division and needless arguments in the group, stressing that he was not bothered.

Tinubu had in a meeting with Pa Fasoranti and some Yoruba leaders on Sunday presented his 80-page manifesto for the 2023 elections.

Adebanjo said: “The Yoruba People know their leader. I have spoken, the National Secretary has spoken. This is no the time to engage in polemics. The way forward is my position.

“What happened was a diversion. They want us to be engaged in arguments. Is that the issue now?

“Can Tinubu deny it that the South-West has not had its turn? Can he deny it South-South has not had its turn? They should answer that. As far as I am concerned, the meeting does not concern us as Afenifere.

“Afenifere is not divided. That was why I said I don’t want to engage in polemics. They want to throw a wedge between me and Pa Reuben Fasoranti and I won’t allow it. The man phoned me yesterday (Saturday) and I warned him, don’t get yourself involved.”

