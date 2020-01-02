Troops rescue 165 women, children from Boko Haram in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Thursday, said that its troops rescued 165 women and children from Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa’s Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno State.

The troops also reportedly killed and captured several terrorists during raids on the criminals’ hideouts in the state.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement in Abuja that the operations were carried out in conjunction with the troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJT).

Iliyasu said the troops of Nigerian Army Super Camp 7 deployed at Bama area of the state killed one terrorist, captured one alive and rescued eight women and six children at Tafana 1, 2 and 3 villages in Bama on December 27, 2019.

He said the rescued children were immediately administered with polio vaccines.

According to him, the troops recovered Boko Haram flags, 16 arrows and 32 refilled rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition during the encounter.

He also disclosed that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Super Camp 2 in Damboa, arrested a high profile Boko Haram informant/logistics supplier, Ibrahim Buba and two others suspected to be his couriers at Shuwari village in Damboa District.

He added that troops of 242 Battalion in Monguno, arrested suspected terrorists’ logistics suppliers, Abubakar Aisami and Modu Baba with food stuff and drugs concealed in a bag of smashed corn powder for delivery to the terrorists.

He said: “The rescued civilians were conveyed to a humanitarian facility in Monguno and thereafter handed over to officials of Borno State Emergency Management Agency.

“The children among them were administered with polio vaccine by the Buratai Intervention Task Force Initiative.”

