Trump supporter who broke into US Speaker’s office arrested, sacked from work

Richard Barnett, one of the supporters of United States President Donald Trump, who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Capitol Building riot on Wednesday, has been arrested, as well as being sacked from his office.

Barnett had become an Internet sensation after pictures emerged of him posing in Pelosi’s office and stealing sensitive mail from her desk.

He was arrested on Friday, January 8, in Little Rock, Arkansas, and has been charged with three federal counts.

The MPD Police reports that the charges are entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and stealing public property.

Barnett’s indictment says a black Taurus G2C 9mm handgun was recovered from his right hip, and separate magazine was located on his left hip.

“Both the gun and the spare magazine found on Barnett were held in two separate holsters. The handgun had one round in the chamber with a twelve round capacity magazine filled with twelve rounds; the spare magazine also had a twelve round capacity and was filled with twelve rounds.

“MPD Officers also seized a gas-mask from the defendant’s person as well as the defendant’s backpack containing a pocketknife, one packaged military meal-ready to eat (MRE), and one first-aid medical kit,” the MPD Police statement reads.

West Virginia state Republican lawmaker Derrick Evans has also been charged with illegal entry after he allegedly recorded himself in a video entering the Capitol.

