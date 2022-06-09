Tunisia’s edtech startup, GoMyCode, secures $8m Series A. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Tunisia’s edtech startup, GoMyCode, secures $8m Series A

A Tunisian edtech startup, GoMyCode, has secured $8M Series A funding co-led by AfricInvest, through its Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF), and French-based development finance institution, Proparco.

The Chief Executive Officer of GoMyCode, Yahya Bouhlel, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

According to Yahya Bouhlel, the latest raiser will help expand further into drive countries like South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Saudi Arabia.

GoMyCode, which is an edTech startup, trains talents in a dynamic blended environment on digital skills and connecting them with tech opportunities around the world.

The Tunisia-based startup was founded by Amine Bouhlel and Yahya Bouhlel in 2017.

Yahya, while remarking on the model on which the startup operates, said:

“Local traditional training centers offer outdated content and methodology, and international online players struggle to enroll African students due to their lack of understanding of local markets and unaffordable price points.

“We have a blended education model, we teach in twelve local languages, and we’re positioning ourselves as a regional leader.”

Tech Trivia: What is a function that calls itself during execution called?

A Repeating Function

B Recursive Function

C Implicit Function

D Autonomous Function

Answer: see end of post

2. Africa and North America-focused EnvironmentTech Startup, Virridy, raises $5.5m Series A Funding Round

An Africa and North America-focused EnvironmentTech Startup, Virridy, has announced raising a $5.5m Series A funding round to accelerate the growth and development of technology.

Read also :Esusu and Chipper Cash make Forbes Fintech 50 list. 2 other stories and a trivia

Virridy founder and CEO, Dr. Evan Thomas, Thursday, in a media release confirmed that the latest funding was led by Accord Capital, with participation from existing investors FHI 360, Cleo Capital, Reverent Rock, Save Earth, and VertueLab.

Officially known as Virridy Inc., the startup develops and deploys technologies that manage water, energy, and agricultural resources in remote, off-grid environments including Africa and North America.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the company has low-cost satellite-connected sensors that are compatible with a wide range of fixed infrastructure.

The startup was previously known as SweetSense, and recently rebranded to Virridy.

The U.S-based environmenttech startup was founded by Dr. Evan Thomas and has since partnered with organizations like the National Science Foundation (NSF), USAID, the World Bank, NASA, the Millennium Water Alliance, and Swarm Technologies.

Thomas, who expressed his excitement on the development, remarked on how his team has been working in the past 15 years.

“We are excited that Virridy is enabling environmental markets, including carbon credits, energy incentives, and water permitting through our sensors and analytics.

“Our team was the first to bring to market carbon financing for water treatment 15 years ago, and are now supporting these markets at scale for water access and conservation, soil carbon, and energy conservation.”

3. Swedish eCommerce FinTech, Juni, closes $206m Series B

A Swedish eCommerce FinTech, Juni, has closed $206 million in a Series B and venture debt funding round led by Mubadala Capital.

Juni Co-Founder and CEO, Samir El-Sabini, confirmed the latest funding round in a statement on Thursday, noting that the round saw participation from EQT Ventures, Felix Capital, Cherry Ventures, and Partners of DST Global.

The Göteborg-based fintech company offers a banking app and platform for e-commerce and online marketing entrepreneurs.

Playing in the e-commerce space, the two-year-old startup was founded by Anders Orsedal, Jonathan Sanders, Jonathan Sanders, and Samir El-Sabini.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the company raised $100 million in a Series B round, and $106 million in venture debt funding from TriplePoint Capital.

Samir, while commenting on the raiser and intent, said:

“With this funding, we will help eCommerce businesses win by building the right insights, features, and integrations while injecting capital into their marketing spend.

“We’re committed to building the best financial companion for eCommerce and we’re thrilled to have fantastic investors on board who share our strategic vision.”

Trivia Answer: Recursive Function

A recursive function is a function that calls itself during its execution. The process may repeat several times, outputting the result and the end of each iteration.

Recursive functions allow programmers to write efficient programs using a minimal amount of code. The downside is that they can cause infinite loops and other unexpected results if not written properly.

By: Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now