Business
Twitter revenue rises by 74% as Nigeria loses N2.33tn over ban
Twitter has released details of its second quarter financial results, and it shows the social media platform’s earnings within three months rose by 74 percent.
Between April to June, Twitter generated $1.19 billion in revenue, surpassing the $683.4 million the social networking site recorded during the corresponding period of Q2 2020.
It also projects that its turnover will rise significantly in Q3 this year, estimating between $1.22 billion to $1.3 billion for the period which ends in September.
According to the firm’s Q2 2021 financial statements, It recorded $65.6 million net income, against the $1.38 billion lost during the second quarter last year.
Read also: ECOWAS Court fixes July 9 for hearing on suits against Twitter ban in Nigeria
Twitter also reported that its monetisable daily active users – who are Twitter accounts that view advertisement on its platform – grew by 11 percent.
It was also gathered that Twitter’s total active users rose to 206 million daily users following addition of 7 million new users in the second quarter this year.
Twitter gains as Nigerians continue to lose revenue to ban
Nigeria banned Twitter’s operation in the last month of the quarter the social media platform recorded financial growth. Since the ban in June, the country has lost N48.59 billion daily.
Between June 5, when the announcement was made to ending of the month, Nigeria lost N1.21 trillion.
The ban has lasted for 48 days, during which the country has recorded N2.33 trillion loss, according to NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool (COST).
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....