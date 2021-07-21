Tech
Twitter launches ‘dislike’ button feature
The United States micro-blogging site, Twitter, has launched the “dislike” button feature on its platform.
The social media giant disclosed this in a message visible only to some iOS device users on Wednesday.
According to Twitter, the team is currently testing the feature to understand how users react during conversations.
The message read: “We’re testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.
“Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes.”
The new feature comes a day after Twitter launched TweetDeck, a social media dashboard application device for management of the platform’s accounts.
