Politics
House of Reps divided over probe report on Twitter
Members of the House of Representatives were on Thursday divided over the recommendations on the ban of the social media platform, Twitter, since it was first announced on June 5.
The Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Value, Telecommunication, Information Technology, Justice, and National Security and Intelligence probed the directive.
It submitted its findings, which was adopted by the Committee of the Whole, but the exclusion of the National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno in the probe, led to a forth and back in the chamber.
The Chairman of the Committee of the Whole, Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, queried the report, stating that since the reason for Twitter ban was security-related, Monguno should have been invited for questioning.
“Did you engage the national security adviser so that we don’t rush this? It is your recommendation that is making me somehow,” Wase said.
However, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who approved the ban, said the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, was invited, and the legal implication was addressed.
He said the report addressed the legal implication and the committees invited the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.
The Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, also showed concerns, stating that the report submitted didn’t address the issues raised by lawmakers regarding the ban – he asked that the report be rejected.
