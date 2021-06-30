NSA, Monguno, advocates offensive against worldwide terrorism

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) has stated that it is mandatory to expedite the battle against terrorism worldwide due to its ripple effects.

According to him, the international community must see the threat of terrorism to a particular country as a threat to global peace and security.

Monguno made this call on Tuesday, at the ongoing Second United Nations High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of members states, convened by the United Nations Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Terrorism has continued to manifest itself as a vicious and relentless global threat, recognizing no border, nationality, and all religions, the NSA opined.

He noted that terrorism has become a contemporary weapon of violence for non-state actors in this era of globalization.

“I can say with total conviction that apart from pandemics, natural disasters and the climate itself, today the greatest threat to the existence of human race is the global scourge of terrorism” the NSA stated.

The NSA stated that preventing terrorist attacks, safe guiding borders, empowering national police, improving the criminal justice system, curbing illicit financial flows as well as hurting the abuse of drugs and hard substances remain extremely daunting challenges for most nations, including Nigeria in addressing the scourge of terrorism.

“The fallout of activities associated with jihadist and other forms of terror have collectively heightened insecurity in the greater part of the African continent with serious economic, social, and political implications for its people.

“In the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, the activities of Boko Haram terrorists and the so-called Islamic State West Africa Province with known affiliation to other international terror networks such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda have continued to undermine the security and livelihoods of the whole of the people, while at the same time overlapping into neighboring countries of the Lake Chad Basin,” Monguno said.

The NSA noted that social media platforms have become instruments often leverage by terror groups to propagate their ideologies, recruit vulnerable youths, radicalize them and instill fear in the target community, as well as deflate the morale of defense and security forces.

The NSA expressed President Buhari’s commitment to working with all nations, not just those in the sub-region and the African continent but the entire international community.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

