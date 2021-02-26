 Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents | Ripples Nigeria
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents.

The development, which was revealed on Thursday during the company’s annual Analyst Day event, will see users paying for contents on the app after launch.

According to the American social media giant, one such charge is the Super Follows subscription where creators and publishers can monetise exclusive tweets and contents via Twitter.

Explaining the terms, Twitter further noted that the new offering would be designed in such a way that only subscribed users can gain access to exclusive content, deals and discounts, community access, amongst other offering plans in the pipeline.

Analysts have speculated that while this development has been presented as a system and service upgrade, it boarders more on measures to help Twitter scale up on revenue as it has recorded new lows in recent financial sheets.

During the annual event, the company had hinted on the need for the company to double total annual revenue in coming years, citing how the coming can move from $3.7 billion in 2020 to $7.5 billion or more in 2023.

Speaking, tentatively, on the idea of the charge, the social media company proposed a subscription fee of $4.99 per month (roughly #2000 ) for the Super Follows subscription.

