Two killed in Anambra communal clash

At least two people were killed on Saturday in a communal clash between Aguleri and Umueri communities in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State.

An unspecified number of people were also injured in the clash caused by a disagreement over a piece of land belonging to one of the communities.

Four vehicles were burnt, and several buildings torched during the clash.

A resident, who spoke to journalists under the condition of anonymity, said the age-long war between Aguleri and Umueri was ignited by a land dispute.

He said: “The inability of Governor Willie Obiano’s government to create a boundary between the two towns is the cause of the latest clash.”

The spokesman of the Anambra State police command, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

Although Haruna confirmed the destruction of several properties, he claimed that nobody was killed in the clash.

He said: “On Saturday at about 7:15 a.m., there was a report of crisis between Umueri and Aguleri communities in Anambra East LGA of Anambra State over a disputed area of land in which both communities were laying claim of ownership.

“Following the distress call, the command quickly dispatched joint police teams comprising PMF/RRS and other conventional units in collaboration with other security agencies led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Salman Dogo, to the scene. The situation was brought under control while joint patrol is still ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

“No loss of lives and injuries had been reported. However, one building, four vehicles and two motorcycles were set ablaze by the warring factions.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has directed the State CID, Awka, to carry out a discreet investigation in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators to book.”

