UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board | Ripples Nigeria

Business
UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board
United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointment of ex -Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Caroline Anyanwu as a member of its Board.
A statement on Monday by Bill Odum, Group Company Secretary, said the appointment of Anyanwu took effect on May 19th, 2021.
The statement read, “United Bank for Africa (UBA), the leading pan-African financial services institution, today announced the appointment of Caroline Anyanwu to its Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2021.”
Read also: UBA interest expense declines, as PAT hits N113.76bn in 2020
Anyanwu served as the Deputy Managing Director of Diamond Bank with supervisory responsibility for risk management, until her retirement in 2019.”
Speaking on the appointment, UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu said, “We welcome Caroline back to the UBA Group after fifteen years. She helped develop our credit and risk management”.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...