UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board | Ripples Nigeria

 UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board
UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board

5 seconds ago

UBA appoints former Diamond Bank MD to its board

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointment of ex -Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Caroline Anyanwu as a member of its Board.

A statement on Monday by Bill Odum, Group Company Secretary, said the appointment of Anyanwu took effect on May 19th, 2021.

The statement read, “United Bank for Africa (UBA), the leading pan-African financial services institution, today announced the appointment of Caroline Anyanwu to its Board of Directors, effective May 19, 2021.”

Read also: UBA interest expense declines, as PAT hits N113.76bn in 2020

Anyanwu served as the Deputy Managing Director of Diamond Bank with supervisory responsibility for risk management, until her retirement in 2019.”

Speaking on the appointment, UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu said, “We welcome Caroline back to the UBA Group after fifteen years. She helped develop our credit and risk management”.

