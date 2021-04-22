UK replies Nigerian govt over decision to grant IPOB members asylum | Ripples Nigeria

The United Kingdom has responded to the Federal Government’s query over a decision to grant asylum to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the UK, all asylum and human rights claims from Nigerian nationals are considered on their individual merits in accordance with its international obligations.

It further reiterated that it has a proud history of providing protection to those who need it, in accordance with its international obligations under the Refugee Convention and European Convention on Human Rights.

The British High Commission state’s this on Wednesday, while reacting to allegations by the Federal Government that the asylum offer for IPOB members undermined Nigeria’s security.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who said that the decision was disrespectful, noted that it amounted to sabotaging the fight against terrorism and generally undermining Nigeria’s security.

“Our country policy and information notes are published on the gov.uk website. They are kept under constant review and updated periodically – an update to the Biafra separatist note is expected shortly.

“We publish them since our decisions can be appealed in the immigration courts, which are public, so it is clearer and fairer for all involved (applicants, their lawyers, judges, stakeholders such as the UNHCR) to know what our position and evidence base is.

“All asylum and human rights claims from Nigerian nationals are carefully considered on their individual merits in accordance with our international obligations.”

